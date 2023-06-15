Is It Really A Star Trek Series If Someone Isn't Stealing The Enterprise?

This post contains spoilers for the "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" season 2 premiere.

Ten minutes into "Strange New Worlds" season 2, before the show's title has even come up or the opening credits have rolled, Ethan Peck's Spock decides to violate what newcomer and willing accomplice Pelia (Carol Kane) estimates to be "about 17 Starfleet regulations." He's not one to resist the call to adventure, nor is "Strange New Worlds" one to waste time recycling the oldest plan in the Spock-related playbook.

"What plan?" asks Nurse Chapel (Jess Bush). The storytelling plan to implement a love triangle? (Or perhaps a love quadrangle, judging by the sudden intimacy radiating off Chapel and Babs Olusanmokun's Dr. M'Benga, as they hold onto each other for dear life and prepare to jump into space later this episode?)

No, silly, not that plan, because, as Peck observed last summer, the romance part for Spock "feels like breaking new ground." The plan we're talking about is the one Spock introduces when he says, "I would've thought it obvious. We must steal the Enterprise."

Spock spends less than a minute of screen time formulating this plan, maybe because it's informed by the memory of his past Vulcan life, back when he was played by Leonard Nimoy in "Star Trek: The Original Series" and later films. The "Strange New Worlds" season 2 premiere is entitled, "The Broken Circle," and at the risk of sounding like a broken record, we shall endeavor here to show that you don't have to search very far in the annals of "Trek" history for instances of Enterprise crew members stealing the Enterprise.

It's not as punchy as, "Engage," or, "Hit it," but now might be a good time to cue Spock's awkward new catchphrase: "I would like the ship to go. Now."