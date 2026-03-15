FX Only Had One Objection To It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia's Wild First Season

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The gang on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" has never been afraid to push the envelope when it comes to jokes about controversial topics. Even back in the very first season, episodes like "The Gang Gets Racist" and "Charlie Wants an Abortion" pushed the boundaries of good taste (and upset network censors). There was one joke that went just a little too far for FX network president John Landgraf, however, and the season 1 finale, "Charlie Got Molested," was changed as a result. While the FX president was willing to let them joke about Charlie (Charlie Day) being forced by his old classmates the McPoyles into pretending he was molested as a child, Landgraf had some boundaries about who exactly was being accused of doing the molesting.

According to the book "It's (Almost) Always Sunny in Philadelphia: How Three Friends Spent $200 to Create The Longest-Running Live-Action Sitcom In History And Help Build A Network" by Kimberly Potts, the gang originally intended for Charlie and the McPoyles to accuse a priest of molesting them as kids, and that was a bit too far for Landgraf. Instead, he suggested they make the priest into a schoolteacher, and the rest is "It's Always Sunny" history.