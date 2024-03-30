It's Always Sunny's Creators Disagreed With A Sensitive Network Censor In Season 1

There are few shows that push the boundaries of good taste quite like "It's Sunny in Philadelphia." The long-running FX comedy series has had a relative lack of backlash over the years despite joking about controversial topics in every single episode, but it has come up against some issues with censorship over the years. Sometimes, this happened after the fact, like when five episodes were removed from most streaming services for racially insensitive content in the wake of the George Floyd protests, and sometimes it came at the hands of either network brass or basic network standards. While it's understandable that there might be some pushback for some of the show's wilder ideas, all the way back in season 1 the series' creatives really had to fight even to include a controversial word on the show. This word is not a slur, a swear, or offensive in any way outside of people's feelings around the issue, but apparently, it was a hard no-go for network censors back in 2005.

On an episode of the YouTube interview series "Let's Shoot! with Pete Chatmon," series creator and star Rob McElhenney shared one particularly huge challenge the show's creative team faced while making the season 1 episode "Charlie Wants an Abortion," revealing that it's honestly kind of a miracle the episode got made at all.