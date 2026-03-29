5 Best Movies Directed By Gus Van Sant, Ranked

From 2002 to 2005, Gun Van Sant directed a trilogy of films that have sometimes been called his Death Trilogy. All three movies are slow and nearly dialogue-free, and all feature very, very long prolonged shots of people walking. The camera follows them, exploring their space as they stroll, exploring the mazes of their minds as they walk the mazes of their worlds. They were also all extrapolated from real-world acts of violence. "Gerry" is loosely based on the murder of David Coughlin in 1999. "Elephant" is a retelling of the Columbine High School shootings. And "Last Days" is a fictionalized take on the death of Kurt Cobain in 1994.

"Gerry" is the most striking of these three, and also the least accessible. Matt Damon and Casey Affleck play two men, both named Gerry, who decide to go for a hike in the desert. The camera lingers for a long, long, long time as they walk. And walk. And walk. And walk. There's more walking in "Gerry" than in "Lord of the Rings." Sometimes they walk together, sometimes not. Sometimes, one of them seems to be hallucinating. Sometimes nature seems to be messing with them, as when one Gerry somehow finds himself on top of a tall stone tower with no knowledge of how he got there.

Then one of them will kill the other.

"Gerry" is a masterful example of Slow Cinema, wherein the audience is invited to contemplate and observe, falling into a meditative state. But it's also dark and strange, as time is most certainly out of joint. Something is going to go wrong. Van Sant said in Filmmaker Magazine that he was influenced by Béla Tarr's 1994 film " Sátántangó," but also by "Tomb Raider." How odd.