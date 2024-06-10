How The Tomb Raider Video Game Inspired An Experimental Gus Van Sant Film

Gun Van Sant's 2002 film "Gerry" is based loosely on a real-life incident in 1999 wherein Raffi Kodikian and David Coughlin, best friends for years, got lost while hiking in southern New Mexico. After a few days in the dry wilderness, the pair ran out of food and water, and feared starvation and dehydration. Kodikian claims that hunger and thirst began killing Coughlin. He begged Kodikian to murder him to end the pain ... which Kodikian did. Kodikian was eventually found and tried for second-degree murder.

"Gerry" is a fictionalized version of the same incident, envisioning the painstaking process of walking out into the desert ... and losing all sense of reality. Van Sant, however, transformed the story into a semi-abstract, narrative-free feature that involves more walking than talking. The two main characters Gerry (Matt Damon) and Gerry (Casey Affleck) walk next to each other, rarely talking. They walk behind one another. They walk out ahead. They fall behind. They walk slowly. They walk and walk and walk. There is a strange, hypnotic quality to the crunching sound of their footsteps. In a telling scene, the two walk next to each other, each with their own stride. After a while, they begin to walk in unison, their footfalls matching. Then, after a spell, their footsteps fall out of synch again. They are together, mentally. Then they are not. Only one character will make it to the end of the film alive.

"Gerry" Damon and Affleck were credited as co-writers along with Van Sant. Damon brought the Kodikian story to Van Sant's attention, but — in a 2003 interview with Filmmaker Magazine — the director admitted he was equally inspired to make "Gerry" after playing the video game "Tomb Raider."