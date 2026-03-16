Billy Bob Thornton Called One Of His Biggest Movies A 'Two-Hour Piece Of Trash'

In 1998, Bruce Willis helped make "Armageddon" the biggest movie of the year. Using his unique brand of everyman machismo, the megastar led a group of oil drillers into outer space to blow up an asteroid in what has to be the most Michael Bay movie the director ever made. Despite being a box office success, however, the film has since endured unending criticism from all angles, including its actors. At one point, Billy Bob Thornton, who played NASA Executive Director Dan Truman, even referred to "Armageddon" as "a two-hour piece of trash I wish I hadn't done."

Lots of people recoiled at "Armageddon." Roger Ebert absolutely hated the divisive sci-fi flick, so much so that he dubbed it "an assault on the eyes, the ears, the brain, common sense and the human desire to be entertained." Even Bruce Willis had a big issue with "Armageddon," specifically criticizing Bay for removing a lot of the character development from the final cut (yes, the exploding asteroid movie originally had more character-building scenes). Willis has also taken issue with what is one of the film's most-attacked aspects, the editing, and even complained that Thornton was under-used.

For Thornton, who's now starring in the hugely successful Paramount+ series "Landman," his underutilization was probably a good thing. Like Ben Affleck in his infamous "Armageddon" commentary track, Thornton hasn't been shy about pointing out the film's flaws, and in 2012, he seemed genuinely ashamed to have been a part of the project.