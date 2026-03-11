Starz is one of the more underrated premium cable channels around, consistently producing solid original series with top-tier creative talent. Since launching 1994, the platform has built up an impressive library of original programming that has thrilled fans and grown into full-fledged franchises. Whether it's daring dramas, period piece adventure stories, or ribald comedies, there's something for everyone on Starz.

Like other premium cable networks, Starz has additional creative possibilities unhampered by standard television content restrictions. That has led the premium network to create shows that push conventional boundaries while weaving engrossing tales on the television medium. With many of these shows available on home video or directly through the Starz app, now's the perfect time to get caught up on their greatest series.

Here are the 10 best TV shows on Starz ranked, all worthy of turning into your next binge watch.