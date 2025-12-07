Why Spartacus Creator Steven DeKnight Never Regrets Killing Off His Gladiators

Much isn't known about Spartacus, the Thracian gladiator who led a major slave uprising against the Roman Republic around 73 BC. Surviving records about his life were recorded more than a century after his death, making it doubly difficult to piece together what actually happened before and after the uprising. Whatever little we do know must be taken with a huge grain of salt, as details about Spartacus' personal life remain uncorroborated or contradictory.

But these gaps in history did not stop Steven S. DeKnight from creating "Spartacus," the salacious Starz historical drama comprising three miniseries installments and one six-episode prequel. In keeping with the show's violent subject matter, "Spartacus" is quite graphic, featuring loads of blood, guts, and unexpected deaths. The show's second season, "Spartacus: Vengeance," is set in the aftermath of a shocking character death, which makes way for fresh machinations. Speaking to Cinemablend, DeKnight weighed in on whether he regrets killing off his gladiators, as their stories essentially end with their onscreen deaths:

"There's actually two answers to that question. I never really regret killing a character off, because I feel like when I do kill a character off, it serves a specific purpose, and either that character has run its course, or that character needs to die to propel the hero in a new direction or further his direction. That said, there are plenty of actors that I really miss, and plenty of character traits that I miss."

To better understand DeKnight's perspective, it must be put into context vis-à-vis "Spartacus: Vengeance," and the death of Batiatus (John Hannah) at the end of the first season. Let's dive into it.