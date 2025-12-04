TV's Goriest And Steamiest Historical Drama Is Returning With A Sequel Series Soon

Starz's "Spartacus" is a wild and bloody ride about enslaved gladiators who lead an uprising against their Roman overlords. Starring Andy Whitfield (season 1) and Liam McIntyre (seasons 2 and 3) as the titular warrior, "Spartacus" is also, quite possibly, the horniest historical drama of the 21st century, as well as one of the most violent. Throw in some high-stakes drama and thrilling action and... what's not to love? Sadly, the original series was quite short-lived, but the good news is that the journey isn't over yet. "Spartacus: House of Ashur" is almost upon us, so you should brace yourself for even more carnage and coitus.

"Spartacus: House of Ashur" is essentially the sword-and-sandal franchise's version of Marvel's "What If...?" Steven S. DeKnight's spin-off imagines a world where the events of "Spartacus: Vengeance" never happened, meaning that Naevia (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) doesn't decapitate the formerly enslaved Ashur (Nick E. Tarabay), who aids the Romans' oppressive cause, and end his reign of terror. Ashur's death in "Spartacus: Vengeance" is very satisfying, so DeKnight's decision to resurrect such a despicable character is ballsy. But every action series needs a good villain to overcome, right?

Be that as it may, it's been over 10 years since "Spartacus" was last on the air, so will "House of Ashur" live up to the gory and raunchy thrills of its predecessor? Or will the good stuff be toned down in favor of something more accessible? Let's find out what its creatives have to say.