TV's Goriest And Steamiest Historical Drama Is Returning With A Sequel Series Soon
Starz's "Spartacus" is a wild and bloody ride about enslaved gladiators who lead an uprising against their Roman overlords. Starring Andy Whitfield (season 1) and Liam McIntyre (seasons 2 and 3) as the titular warrior, "Spartacus" is also, quite possibly, the horniest historical drama of the 21st century, as well as one of the most violent. Throw in some high-stakes drama and thrilling action and... what's not to love? Sadly, the original series was quite short-lived, but the good news is that the journey isn't over yet. "Spartacus: House of Ashur" is almost upon us, so you should brace yourself for even more carnage and coitus.
"Spartacus: House of Ashur" is essentially the sword-and-sandal franchise's version of Marvel's "What If...?" Steven S. DeKnight's spin-off imagines a world where the events of "Spartacus: Vengeance" never happened, meaning that Naevia (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) doesn't decapitate the formerly enslaved Ashur (Nick E. Tarabay), who aids the Romans' oppressive cause, and end his reign of terror. Ashur's death in "Spartacus: Vengeance" is very satisfying, so DeKnight's decision to resurrect such a despicable character is ballsy. But every action series needs a good villain to overcome, right?
Be that as it may, it's been over 10 years since "Spartacus" was last on the air, so will "House of Ashur" live up to the gory and raunchy thrills of its predecessor? Or will the good stuff be toned down in favor of something more accessible? Let's find out what its creatives have to say.
House of Ashur won't tone down Spartacus
"Spartacus: House of Ashur" will be the same "Spartacus" everyone knows and loves — maybe even more so. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Steven S. DeKnight revealed that Starz gave him free rein to go off the rails, so viewers can look forward to a bunch of episodes filled with violence, debauchery, and scenes that might cause some wincing. In his own words:
"This time in ancient Rome was a brutal, brutal time and hypersexual. I'm very thankful to Lionsgate and Starz that I have not gotten a note that said, 'Whoa, can you pull it back?'"
DeKnight added that he welcomes any controversy "Spartacus: House of Ashur" could face from parental groups over its raunchier content. At the same time, viewers shouldn't expect a series that's all shock and violence for the sake of it, either. The previous installments combined visceral sequences with high drama, and "House of Ashur" is no different. According to DeKnight, it's a Shakespearean drama by way of Robert E. Howard's "Conan the Barbarian," which sounds quite intriguing.
DeKnight originally teased the new "Spartacus" series in 2023, so it's great to know that it's almost upon us. With that in mind, viewers can look forward to seeing "House of Ashur" hack and slash its way onto Starz on December 5, 2025.