Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Follows The Blueprint Of An Underrated Star Wars Show

Red alert: This article contains spoilers for episode 9 of "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy."

Kids grow up so fast, don't they? Throughout the YA-leaning "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy," we've watched this class of incredibly different cadets learn to set their differences aside (or, better yet, embrace them) and become a close-knit group of friends before we even know it. As the first generation to come of age after the debilitating Burn that decimated the galaxy (a parallel that feels awfully relevant to those of us who grew up under the shadow of 9/11 and economic recessions and multiple forever wars), these are the kids faced with an impossible task. Here's that irreparable, fundamentally broken, and shattered universe you never asked for, kiddos! Oh, and just one more thing ... it's your job to fix it.

"Starfleet Academy" always had this sobering sense of momentum and stakes behind it, but episode 9 is the one that finally underlines that point ... along with its thematic connections to a certain "Star Wars" show of recent vintage. If any of the above sounds vaguely familiar to sci-fi fans, that's because "Skeleton Crew" took much of the same approach upon its premiere in late 2024. When "Starfleet Academy" protagonist Caleb Mir (Sandro Rosta) leads his friends to a planet well outside of Federation space in his quest to find his mom Anisha (Tatiana Maslany), it's easy enough to point to this setting as one that looks and feels awfully similar to the pirate sanctuary of Port Borgo in "Skeleton Crew." After all, the "wretched hive of scum and villainy" vibes practically jump off screen in both series, further blurring the line between their respective (supposedly rival) franchises.

But, underneath the surface, "Starfleet Academy" reminds us why "Skeleton Crew" was underrated in the first place.