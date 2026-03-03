Zack Snyder Clarifies If Future Synderverse Projects Could Ever Happen

Snyderverse fans haven't given up hope for their beloved franchise, and now its chief architect has given them a little more to hold onto. During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Zack Snyder said that he "would never say that there's no way" his now-shuttered franchise would return and even claimed to have had talks about continuing his story, even if it doesn't end up being in movie form.

Though it was officially shuttered in 2023, the DC Extended Universe is the franchise that just won't die. Otherwise known as the Snyderverse, owing to the fact that Snyder established the series with 2013's "Man of Steel," the 16-film saga was supposed to be consigned to cinematic history once James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as co-heads of the then newly-minted DC Studios in 2022. But not only did Gunn make things difficult for himself by retaining several aspects of the erstwhile franchise, Snyder and his fans have seemingly been unable to move on.

In the wake of the DCEU came the DC Universe, Gunn's reimagined take on the source material that would overhaul DC's entire cinematic enterprise ... sort of. The director seemed unwilling to jettison every aspect of the Snyderverse, and it made for a needlessly confusing soft reboot that was the opposite of what DC needed. Meanwhile, having used some insidious tactics to finally realize the so-called "Snyder Cut" of "Justice League," Snyderverse fans continued to lobby for their hero's full reinstatement. At the same time, the DCEU imploded with a string of bombs in 2023 that sealed its fate. Still, Snyder and his followers persisted, and they might just get what they want.