Is Zack Snyder Joining James Gunn's DC Universe? The Real Reason Behind That Viral Photo

Maybe fans needed a bit of a reminder that, for all the debate and heated emotions these movies can bring out of us, comic book movies and the conversations surrounding them are supposed to be fun. Leave it to James Gunn and Zack Snyder to give everyone a wakeup call of sorts, though in a way that only stoked even more "controversy" (a word I use very loosely here) from certain segments of the extremely online fanbase. When Gunn first posted that picture with Snyder, various outlets and obsessive fans went down entire rabbit holes trying to figure out exactly what it could mean for the two to be meeting. (Over on Reddit, certain fans reacted slightly more reasonably than others, to put it mildly).

Well, it turns out all of that wailing and gnashing of teeth was for nothing, folks. While speaking to various reporters during the special DC presentation last week (including /Film's own Bill Bria), Gunn not-so-sheepishly admitted that this was all just a bit of fun between two pals. As he explained:

"I was just talking to Zack as a friend. We were just hanging out and then we were like, 'Let's take a picture together.' We knew full well what we were doing [laughs].

We thought it was funny. He thought it was funny, I thought it was funny, and that's it."

There you have it, folks: An entire weekend of speculation and guessing games down the drain. At least this is proof that the guys in charge aren't taking this too seriously, especially as Safran went on to deadpan with perfect sarcastic timing, "What a shock that people responded." For his part, Snyder seems happy to keep trucking along in his post-DC career with "Rebel Moon" saga and zombie franchise (which began with 2021's "Army of the Dead") over at Netflix. I, along with probably everyone else, am kind of dying to know what his reaction will be to Gunn's "Superman" reboot. We'll find out when Krypto takes us home on July 11, 2025.