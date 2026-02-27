Zack Snyder Shares His Reaction To James Gunn's Superman Movie

Last year, the world met the Man of Tomorrow once again when James Gunn delivered a version of "Superman" that was charming and crowd-pleasing in all the right ways. The film reimagined the story of the Man of Steel by bringing the character closer to his Golden Age portrayal in how unapologetically political Superman is, while capturing the silliness of Silver Age comics. It was a Superman movie where Lex Luthor commands a literal army of keyboard-typing monkeys that post rage-bait online and also a movie where Superman defies world leaders in order to do the right thing.

James Gunn's take was a big hit, as "Superman" reportedly tripled the profits of "Man of Steel" and easily became the highest-grossing superhero movie of 2025. The film has many fans, both here at /Film, and even among former DC movie directors... like Zack Snyder.

During an appearance on Josh Horowitz' Happy Sad Confused podcast, Snyder confessed he "can't wait to see the next movie" in James Gunn's "Superman" series. He also went on to praise the now co-head of DC Studios.

"James is singular in his storytelling in his ability to channel mythological pop culture into what I would consider just iconic and very particular point of view that's both poignant and funny," Snyder said. "I think he's the best at it that I can think of." He went on to call Gunn "a great steward of that world."