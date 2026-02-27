Zack Snyder Shares His Reaction To James Gunn's Superman Movie
Last year, the world met the Man of Tomorrow once again when James Gunn delivered a version of "Superman" that was charming and crowd-pleasing in all the right ways. The film reimagined the story of the Man of Steel by bringing the character closer to his Golden Age portrayal in how unapologetically political Superman is, while capturing the silliness of Silver Age comics. It was a Superman movie where Lex Luthor commands a literal army of keyboard-typing monkeys that post rage-bait online and also a movie where Superman defies world leaders in order to do the right thing.
James Gunn's take was a big hit, as "Superman" reportedly tripled the profits of "Man of Steel" and easily became the highest-grossing superhero movie of 2025. The film has many fans, both here at /Film, and even among former DC movie directors... like Zack Snyder.
During an appearance on Josh Horowitz' Happy Sad Confused podcast, Snyder confessed he "can't wait to see the next movie" in James Gunn's "Superman" series. He also went on to praise the now co-head of DC Studios.
"James is singular in his storytelling in his ability to channel mythological pop culture into what I would consider just iconic and very particular point of view that's both poignant and funny," Snyder said. "I think he's the best at it that I can think of." He went on to call Gunn "a great steward of that world."
Even Zack Snyder likes the new DC Universe
Though certain factions online would like to think that Zack Snyder and James Gunn hate one another, it's easy to see that they get along. Both James Gunn and Zack Snyder appeared in an episode of "Rick and Morty" together, where they made fun of themselves in a rather neat little episode.
Fans should also remember that the two filmmakers go way back, and once collaborated. Zack Snyder's debut film, "Dawn of the Dead" was written by none other than James Gunn himself — and that movie remains the best thing Snyder has done.
It's been a decade since Snyder's controversial "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" kickstarted his short-lived DC Extended Universe. Though Snyder left that universe, he does have a good relationship with the new co-head of DC Studios. Who is to say that Snyder can't be tapped to direct a film in the new DC Universe? Jason Momoa's Lobo is set to make his debut in "Supergirl," why not give Snyder the keys to making the ultra-violent R-rated Lobo movie we almost got a decade ago? If there ever was a DC premise tailor-fit for Zack Snyder's visual and story sensibilities, it would be that one.
In the meantime, both Gunn and Snyder are keeping busy. Snyder is currently working on a drama thriller about an ex federal agent searching for his missing niece and nephew accompanied by a war photographer titled "The Last Photograph." Meanwhile, James Gunn is hard at work on "Man of Tomorrow, his follow-up to "Superman" set to be released in 2027.