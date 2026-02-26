Two Classic Star Trek: Voyager Episodes Give Starfleet Academy Episode 8 Its Emotional Backbone

Attention, students: This article contains spoilers for episode 8 of "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy."

If "Starfleet Academy" is trying to go back through every era of "Star Trek" and deliver a pitch-perfect homage to the franchise each time, we're here for it. Only weeks after treating us to a "Deep Space Nine" power hour with an episode entirely about the mystery of Avery Brooks' Benjamin Sisko, the series has once again delved into the past to make franchise history feel shockingly relevant again in the present. (Um, make that hundreds of years in the future for all the timeline nerds out there, actually.)

The star of the show this time around is Robert Picardo's Doctor, the Emergency Medical Hologram who first appeared throughout "Voyager." Our ageless, opera-loving grump has mostly served a comedic role as one of the faculty members of Starfleet Academy, but episode 8 (titled "The Life of the Stars") finally saw fit to add some serious gravitas and make him the unexpected centerpiece of a thoroughly emotional episode. It begins by dealing with some leftovers from the events of episode 6, "Come, Let's Away." The trauma inflicted by the villainous Furies still lingers with the students, manifesting as both mental and physical (or, in this case, holographic) scars. Kerrice Brooks' Sam is glitching out, and the Doctor and Chancellor Nahla Ake (Holly Hunter) decide that only an impromptu visit to her photonic homeworld of Kasq can save her life.

What follows is a deep-dive into Sam's psyche and an exploration of the Doctor's surprising insecurities involving a student who looks up to him as a mentor ... and even a father figure. This triggers a painful journey of introspection for him. For us, this calls back to two of the best episodes in all of "Voyager."