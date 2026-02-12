Star Trek: Starfleet Academy's Furies Are The Creepiest Space Villains Since Firefly's Reavers

Spoilers for "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" episode 6 follow.

In "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy," a portion of the campus is the USS Athena, which can leave Earth and warp into space. This wise decision allows "Starfleet Academy" to feature space exploration like a traditional "Star Trek" show.

Episode 6, "Come, Let's Away" shows a field trip taking a dangerous turn. The Athena visits a "starship graveyard," where the Starfleet and War College cadets are assigned to work in teams to bring power back to the long-disabled USS Miyazaki. But as Captain/Chancellor Nahla Ake (Holly Hunter) warns her students, they live in a much harsher galaxy than past Starfleet officers did.

The Federation is diminished because of the Burn, which means different space pirate rings have sprung up. One of them, the Furies, attack the Miyazaki and seize the cadets. The Furies are somewhat enigmatic; while humanoid-shaped, they're related to the bat-like species the Lynar (which makes them vulnerable to sonic weapons).

Admiral Charles Vance (Oded Fehr) warns the Furies are known to kill hostages even after they've been paid. The Furies are so dangerous that Starfleet enlists the help of the Furies' supposed rivals, the Venari Ral and Nus Braka (Paul Giamatti). Braka (who is actually in league with the Furies) explains the Furies are in constant pain and are compelled to spread pain. They even devour their victims, and supposedly they can even tear up a Klingon's tough hide. When the Starfleet cadets make their escape, the Furies descend on their teacher and rip him apart.

The Furies communicate with velociraptor-like shrieks, adding to the predatorial vibes. As cannibalistic, rage-driven space pirates, they also evoke the Reavers from the short-lived Space Western series, "Firefly."