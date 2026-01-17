Starfleet Academy's Best Decision Allows The Series To Be A Traditional Star Trek Show

Spoilers for "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" episodes 1-2 to follow.

It's longstanding "Star Trek" canon that Starfleet, including Starfleet Academy, are based on Earth, specifically in the city of San Francisco, California. The new series "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy," set in the 32nd century, centers on the first Starfleet Academy class in more than a century. Just as the Federation is trying to repair its galactic standing after the cataclysmic Burn, "Starfleet Academy" is trying to spin a more successful series out of story details introduced in "Star Trek: Discovery," a show that never quite worked.

But wait, isn't "Star Trek" supposed to be about exploring space? How will "Starfleet Academy" feature, to quote the title of its mostly successful sister show, any strange new worlds if it's following students studying in San Francisco? The series addresses that concern in its very first episode. You see, the Starfleet Academy campus isn't only located in San Francisco. Rather, the campus itself is a starship known as the USS Athena. The vessel can dock in San Francisco, but it can also head out into the galaxy for exploring.

Academy Chancellor Nahla Ake (Holly Hunter) is also the captain of the Athena; as she notes to her students, the ship is named for the Greek goddess of wisdom. That makes "Athena" a perfect name for a ship dedicated to in-the-field education since, as Ake notes, "all of the galaxy can become our classroom."

In addition, the Athena frees up the show's setting; rather than having to manufacture conflict at a stationary school, "Starfleet Academy" can be as mobile as any "Star Trek" series should be. "Starfleet Academy" is not the first "Star Trek" project to play around with the franchise's exploration themes, either.