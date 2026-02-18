Batman Fans Think They've Found The Perfect Bruce Wayne For James Gunn's DC Universe

With James Gunn's DC Universe in full swing, fans are eager to see what this universe's version of Batman will look like. Paul Anthony Kelly, who portrays John F. Kennedy Jr. in Ryan Murphy's "Love Story," is the latest suggestion from a corner of the Bat-verse, which is abuzz with talk of how this newcomer should play the next cinematic Dark Knight.

Boosted by the charming crowd-pleaser that was 2025's "Superman," the DC Universe is fully up and running. Now, Gunn has the opportunity to finally take Batman where he's never been before. In order to do so, however, he'll need to lean into the character's rich history of horror-tinged stories that present the Dark Knight as a cryptid. Will he actually do that? Probably not. This is the man who managed to turn the Man of Steel into a goofy little guy, after all.

Does that mean we'll be seeing a lighthearted Caped Crusader in the DCU? Perhaps. But at this stage, nobody really knows what Gunn plans to do with Batman. Naturally, that means there have been plenty of fan theories and online wish lists. For a long time, Batman fans were convinced "Reacher" star Alan Ritchson would don the cape and cowl. (Indeed, /Film listed all the reasons why Ritchson needed to play Batman.) Thus far, however, Gunn has not committed to who will play the role in the upcoming "The Brave and the Bold" movie, which has yet to receive a concrete release date. If he goes with Kelly, however, not only does it seem as though he'll make a lot of fans happy, he'll have secured a Bruce Wayne that differs significantly from Robert Pattinson's version, which will soon return as part of the Matt Reeves-verse of Batman movies.