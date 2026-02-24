Michael Crichton's Cult Classic Movie About Killer Gorillas Deserves To Get Remade

Between films like "Cocaine Bear," "Primate," and the seemingly steady supply of shark thrillers that have been released as of late, killer animal movies are currently having a moment. The idea of remaking killer animal, er, classics (for lack of a better term) to do new things is alive and well, too, as the latest "Anaconda" proved. And of course, the spirit of author Michael Crichton lives on in various corners of cinema and television, most directly in the continuing "Jurassic World" series. All of this is to say that treasures are lurking within the Crichton catalogue waiting to be mined, or re-mined in the case of his 1980 novel, "Congo."

Sure, "Congo" was turned into a feature film that critically flopped just over 30 years ago, and it has its fans. Yet even fans of the Frank Marshall-helmed movie would admit that their love of the film has more to do with its incredibly stacked cast (Laura Linney! Ernie Hudson, in his favorite role! Delroy Lindo!! Tim Curry!!!) and its semi-unintentional camp value than anything else. That latter element primarily came courtesy of the script by playwright John Patrick Shanley, whose film work has a consistent touch of absurdism to it. While that tone works wonders for movies like "Moonstruck" and "Joe Versus the Volcano," "Congo" was torn between having a ball with its more outrageous elements and trying to keep its emotional stakes in play.

It's an undeniably fun watch, but never quite strikes the right tone for the pulpy jungle adventure throwback romp it wants to be. Given the recent success of films like "Primate" and "Jurassic World Rebirth," it seems now the time is ripe for a "Congo" remake that could really nail Crichton's original concept.