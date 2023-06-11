Jurassic Park's T-Rex Had One Flaw — It Wasn't Waterproof

There's no question that Industrial Light & Magic's work on 1993's "Jurassic Park" was groundbreaking stuff, proving once and for all that computer-generated imagery was here to stay in cinema. Yet the dinosaurs in the film were not wholly created by ILM — in fact, Stan Winston Studios was just as responsible (if not more so) in bringing the dinos to life, creating numerous puppets and animatronic versions of the dinosaur characters seen in the film.

The crowning achievement of Winston and his team for the film is the Tyrannosaurus Rex, an imposing figure which is so essential to the film that the movie's entire marketing campaign revolved around it. Winston, looking to top his already impressive track record with creature creation (which included the 14-foot tall Alien Queen in 1986's "Aliens"), developed a 36-foot-long, 18-foot-tall puppet of the T-Rex that weighed about 12,000 pounds and required a custom space to be created just to store it.

However, changes to the script during pre-production — the period during which the massive puppet had to be designed and constructed — meant that Winston and his team soon faced a huge Achilles heel for their creation. In "Jurassic Park," the T-Rex is first seen escaping her pen while a tropical storm hits Isla Nublar, which of course means that a torrential downpour of rain occurs throughout the scene. Unfortunately, Winston and co. had not waterproofed the giant creature, resulting in a filming experience that involved lots of frequent touch-ups to the star dinosaur.