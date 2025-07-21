The Forgotten '80s Indiana Jones Rip-Off That Featured An Actor From The Franchise

Steven Spielberg's 1981 adventure film "Raiders of the Lost Ark" was a retro film by design. Set in 1936, "Raiders" is about a brave male adventurer, Dr. Henry "Indiana" Jones (Harrison Ford), who seeks to retrieve the legendary Ark of the Covenant (described in the Bible) before the then-active Nazis can seize it as their own. Spielberg was making a slicker, modern version of the 1930s adventure serials he remembered seeing in theaters as a boy, and "Raiders" includes car chases, fistfights, lairs of snakes, mystical spelunking, and a climax where a Nazi army is evaporated by the wrath of God. It's a good flick. Everyone remembers it. There was even a "Young Indiana Jones" prequel TV series and four theatrical sequels, the last of which, "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," was released in 2023.

However, "Raiders" also spawned a mini-trend in cinema that is less well-remembered. Indiana Jones knockoffs were plentiful in the wake of the movie's success, with many, many filmmakers trying to cash in on the popularity of "Raiders" with adventure movies of their own. Throughout the rest of the 1980s, brave, hat-wearing, open-shirted dudes, often paired with comely female sidekicks, could be seen plundering tombs and trotting the globe throughout theaters across the U.S. Few of the Indiana Jones knockoffs really gained any kind of cultural traction, though, and most of them are forgotten today.

Among the more blatant "Raiders" rip-offs were "Invaders of the Lost Gold" (1982) with Stuart Whitman, "The Hunters of the Golden Cobra" (1982) with David Warbeck, "Gold Raiders" (1982) with Robert Ginty, "The Ark of the Sun God" (1983) (also with Warbeck), and "Treasure of the Four Crowns" (1983) with Tony Anthony. Perhaps the most notable one was J. Lee Thompson's 1985 film "King Solomon's Mines" with Richard Chamberlain. A film adaptation of H. Rider Haggard's 1885 novel of the same name, "Mines" was the slickest of these movies (despite being a B-production by the Cannon Group) and even co-starred John Rhys-Davies, who played Indiana Jones' friend Sallah in "Raiders."