Movie Fans Aren't Prepared For 2026's First Truly Nasty Horror Villain

This article contains spoilers for "Primate."

I've been holding onto my Johannes Roberts stocks since he directed one of the best slashers of the 2010s with "The Strangers: Prey at Night," and they've sure paid off. The all-killer, no-filler creature feature "Primate" is an 89 minute throwback in all the best ways. We get to see an idyllic Hawaiian vacation for a bunch of early 20-somethings screech to a bloody halt as a rabid chimpanzee named Ben (Miguel Torres Umba) unleashes a whole lot of monkey mayhem. It's one of those movies that does exactly what it says on the tin, and is all the better for it. Any horror flick that opens with a gnarly face-ripping in the first five minutes immediately has my attention. But focusing too much on the spectacular gore undersells how Roberts, along with co-screenwriter Ernest Riera, package their thrills in a way that makes great use of the besieged cliffside mansion and all of the dangers it possesses.

"Primate" proves how simplicity can open the door for a whole bunch of creative setpieces that never makes this central location feel stale. Not only is this the first great horror movie of 2026, but a strong contender for one of the year's most memorable horror villains in Ben. For Lucy (Johnny Sequoyah), her younger sister Erin (Gia Hunter), and their father Adam ("CODA's" Troy Kotsur), he's a lovable extension of the late family matriarch who taught him linguistics before she passed. But a rabid-infested mongoose slowly transforms Ben into a full-bore animal slasher villain before our eyes. Since he can't swim, the college kids take refuge in the pool. Ben, however, shows them that they can't hide in there forever, and has a whole lot of fun tormenting them one by one.