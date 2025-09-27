One Of The Best Horror Sequels Ever Is Streaming For Free On Tubi

This article contains spoilers for "The Strangers: Prey at Night."

Renny Harlin's "The Strangers: Chapter 2" is now in theaters, but the horror sequel has been widely panned by critics. /Film's Rafael Motamayor called the middle entry in the proposed trilogy a "misstep" in his review, and yet he's being extraordinarily kind. Not only does Harlin misunderstand what makes the Strangers scary to begin with, he doesn't possess the confidence to really go wild with his deviations. It's all so listless and lazy, but thankfully, there's already an excellent "Strangers" sequel that you can watch for free (with ads) right now on Tubi.

Released to theaters a decade after Bryan Bertino's 2008 home invasion chiller, "The Strangers: Prey at Night" was initially seen as a superfluous horror sequel. Some critics praised "Prey at Night" for its visual flourishes, but it was largely dismissed when compared to the more grounded original. Allow me to be the person who finally has the platform to say that not only is the Johannes Roberts-directed sequel better than the original, it's flat out one of the best slashers of the 2010s. If you think I sound crazy, then imagine how I had to justify this position to myself back in 2018.

Rather than picking up the same story thread from the original, "The Strangers: Prey at Night" instead follows a family who stops at a secluded trailer park for the night on the way to bring Kinsey (Bailee Madison), the troublemaking teenage daughter, to boarding school. It initially follows the conventions of the first movie with the same ominous knock on the door, which makes sense considering Bertino returns to co-write the screenplay with Ben Katai. But "Prey at Night" wisely forges its own bloody path that sets it apart from most slasher sequels in some pretty noteworthy ways.