Terrifier 3's Most Shocking Moment Deserves A Deep Dive

Longtime gorehounds are well acquainted with the law of diminishing returns when it comes to slasher franchises. Most of the genre's top properties ("Halloween," "A Nightmare on Elm Street," "Scream") tend to peak with their initial installment. There are exceptions (e.g. "Friday the 13th" built to its finest entry, "The Final Chapter," over three movies), but usually there used to be a predictable fall-off in quality because the studios behind these movies viewed them — and the horror genre in general — as smash-and-grab productions. They were made quickly, cheaply, and with little affection for the source material. This typically led to a decline in gore f/x, which require a good deal of technical expertise to get good and bloody right. The later "Friday the 13th" movies of the 1980s were almost gore-free due to this.

Not so with "Terrifier 3," which, like its predecessors, was made independently and, most importantly, by the man who dreamt up Art the Clown in the first place. Leone wastes precious little time in letting the audience know he's lost nary a bit of zip on his fastball, although he waits until close to the midpoint of the movie to unleash a 102-mph heater of a set piece that likely made the film's surprise guest star, special makeup f/x maestro Tom Savini, proud.

And in classic slasher fashion, it starts with a couple of kids having sex. In the shower, no less.

The victims in this scene are Cole (Mason Mecartea) and Mia (Alexis Blair Robertson). Cole is the frat-tastic roommate of Jonathan Shaw (Elliot Fullam), who, along with his sister Sienna (Lauren LaVera), took Art's best shots in "Terrifier 2" and somehow survived. Mia is Cole's hyper-entitled girlfriend who hosts a, shudder, true crime podcast. She's eager to get Jonathan and Sienna on her show, which unnerves everyone (including Cole, who thinks she's obsessed with Art).

While engaged in a bit of verbal foreplay in the dorm, Cole accuses Mia of being sexually attracted to Art. What neither realizes is that Art is lingering at the threshold of the room, listening excitedly to Mia speak of her fascination with the murderer and his stomach-churning misdeeds. Leone gives Thornton some of his funniest moments in the franchise here as he silently reacts with hope, then dismay as Mia knocks down Cole's suggestion that she wants to have sex with Art. The added levity (and "Terrifier 3" is much funnier than the first two movies) is akin to the quippy evolution of Robert Englund's Freddy Krueger. This may upset purists, but it gets us on Art's side in a couple of key scenes, including the movie's best moment in the dormitory shower.