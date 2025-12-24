The Anaconda Reboot Proves Why The Original Is An Untouchable Cult Classic

Remakes or reboots are not, nor have they ever been, inherently bad. Some of the greatest movies of all time are continuations of beloved franchises. Just look at "Mad Max: Fury Road." It happens. It can happen. So nobody should blame Sony for thinking there might be a worthwhile reason to reboot "Anaconda." It doesn't feel like some unimpeachable classic. That said, the new comedic, meta take on the giant creature feature serves as proof that there is something truly untouchable about that original movie.

Let's be clear, this isn't a review of director Tom Gormican's new "Anacanoda" movie. /Film's Ethan Anderton already handled that with an expert hand. It's not meant to be a takedown of that movie. It's not about getting into spoiler-filled territory about what does or doesn't work about it. More than anything, it's about highlighting, nearly 30 years later, what's surprisingly special about the original '90s creature feature classic that somehow, with time, only seems to become more special. It's something delightfully anomalous.

Director Luis Llosa's take seemed like little more than a monster movie blockbuster, hoping to carve a name for itself alongside genre staples. "Jaws with a snake" was probably thrown around in the pitch room. It was a hit that spawned a series of lesser-than sequels, including the bonkers low-budget "Lake Placid" vs. Anaconda." It would be hard for anybody at the time to guess that it would merit passionate critical reappraisal by way of comparing it to a reboot that was built on the premise that people of a certain age absolutely love the movie.

All the same, here we are. The reboot, if anything, has only served to highlight what makes the original a beloved cult classic in its own right.