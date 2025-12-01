A 1995 Sci-Fi Box Office Hit Featured An Unexpected Cameo From Jimmy Buffett

Published in 1980, "Congo" was one of those potential projects you'd read about in Starlog or Variety from time to time. When Sean Connery was circling it, I decided to read the novel, figuring it must be some epic adventure. I did not expect a tale about an corporate-funded expedition venturing into an African jungle with a talking gorilla to find a diamond mine. This did not strike me as a summer blockbuster.

After some false starts, "Congo" finally got greenlit by Paramount with Marshall directing. The film is a hoot, thanks primarily to an in-on-the-joke screenplay from John Patrick Shanley ("Moonstruck," "Joe Versus the Volcano") and game performances from a killer cast that includes Laura Linney, Ernie Hudson, Tim Curry, Joe Don Baker, and an uncredited Delroy Lindo.

Of course, the only thing that matters to Parrotheads is Jimmy Buffett turning up in the cockpit of a 727. It's an incredibly brief appearance, but that's the man in all his hopefully sober glory (given that he's piloting a passenger plane). Despite overwhelmingly negative reviews, "Congo" wound up grossing $152 million at the global box office against a $50 million budget, which I think is the best possible outcome for a film with that loopy plot.

Interestingly, this wasn't the first time Marshall cast his pal in one of his movies. Buffett also played a shoe-stealing pirate in Steven Spielberg's "Hook" (which Marshall produced, and turned up in "Jurassic World" as well. The party came to an end for Buffett in 2023 when he succumbed to Merkel-cell carcinoma, but millions of Parrotheads toast him every day when happy hour rolls around.