Whatever Happened To John Connor Actor Edward Furlong From Terminator 2: Judgment Day?

Edward Furlong will forever be remembered as John Connnor, the juvenile delinquent turned leader of the human resistance in "Terminator 2: Judgment Day." Prior to his appearance in the film, however, Furlong had no experience, having been plucked from the steps of a boys club in Southern California and thrown straight into the greatest action movie ever made. James Cameron's 1991 classic was a huge hit that set a precedent for every sci-fi actioner that came in its wake. Sadly, that wake also left Furlong adrift.

You often hear it said that actors are a "revelation," but in Furlong's case it was actually true. In "T2" the 13-year-old not only projected an authentic sense of wayward SoCal teen ennui but performed admirably in several scenes that demanded complex, raw emotion. All of this came in what was the teen's very first acting role, which seemed to signal the arrival of a major new star.

Sadly, Furlong endured all manner of personal struggle in the years after "T2." Family issues and substance abuse continued to hound him as he slipped from the spotlight and became submerged in something much more unseemly. This ultimately stalled what was one of the most promising careers in Hollywood but somehow Furlong managed to maintain an acting career throughout. Though he isn't one of the many child stars who went on to win an Oscar, he has stayed remarkably consistent considering his tumultuous personal life, and today remains a fixture at fan conventions while still appearing in films.