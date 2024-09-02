Why Edward Furlong Didn't Return As John Connor For Terminator 3

James Cameron's 1991 action spectacular "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" felt, at the time, like the biggest movie imaginable. Cameron upgraded his low-budget 1984 original into one of the slickest, most visually innovative action movies made to date, featuring a robotic villain that could transform into a living blob of shape-shifting mercury-like metal. The villainous robot, the T-1000 (Robert Patrick), travels back in time from the future to kill the adolescent John Connor (Edward Furlong), destined to lead a resistance force against an army of machines. Yes, the future in Cameron's movies is bleak; robots will soon achieve consciousness and, almost instantly, detonate a nuclear bomb.

Luckily, John has his mentally unbalanced mother Sarah (Linda Hamilton) to look after him, as well as a "good" time-traveling Terminator robot (Arnold Schwarzenegger) reprogrammed to protect him. By the end of the film, it seems that the characters were able to close off several causality loops and seemingly stop the android war from breaking out. The 12-year-old John Connor could now grow up in peace.

Those themes were undone in Jonathan Mostow's 2003 follow-up, "Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines." In that film, John was now an adult played by Nick Stahl, and the futuristic robots were still sending robotic assassins back in time to kill him. "Terminator 3" also saw the return of Schwarzenegger, while Hamilton's Sarah was killed off in-between films. Furlong, however, did not return despite being age appropriate for adult John.

In an episode of the "Inside You" interview show, Furlong talked about "Terminator 3" and admitted that he was dropped from the project because he was in the throes of a pretty intense cocaine addiction. Studio executives made him promise not to take drugs, but he ended up overdosing at a club the same night he signed his contract.