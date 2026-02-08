John Connor Actor Edward Furlong Followed Up Terminator 2 With An Awful Stephen King Movie

Edward Furlong became an overnight sensation with 1991's "Terminator 2: Judgment Day." But the following years saw the actor gradually disappear from the spotlight and endure all manner of personal struggle. During that time he joined the cast of "Pet Sematary Two," a critical bomb that nonetheless became a cult classic and was far from Furlong's lowest moment.

To this day, Furlong is best known for playing John Connor in James Cameron's sci-fi action classic. In the film, the future leader of the human resistance is just a petulant wayward teen — a juvenile delinquent with no concept of what his future holds until Arnold Schwarzenegger's cyborg arrives from that very future. Furlong was outstanding in the role, delivering a completely convincing performance that required so much of the young actor. The fact that this was Furlong's first ever role just made the whole thing even more impressive.

"Terminator 2" was a massive hit, making $515 million and forever cementing its status as one of the best action movies of all time and easily the best of all the "Terminator" movies. Sadly, its young star never quite reached the same heights, which considering how well "T2" was received was always going to be a struggle. Things didn't get off to the best start, however, when Furlong immediately followed up his hit movie with a role in the critically-derided sequel that was "Pet Sematary 2." But as "A Home of Our Own" director Tony Bill put it in a 1993 letter to Furlong's agent, "Eddie Furlong didn't choose the movies, the movies chose him and it has taken a heavy toll." As such, "Pet Sematary 2" was not only not Furlong's fault, but the very least of his concerns at the time.