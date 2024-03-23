The Creepy Painting In Pet Sematary Has A Morbid Hidden Meaning

Stephen King is at his best when he's writing about his fears as a father. With "The Shining," he took his alcoholism and made the lead Jack Torrance into a worst-case scenario, someone who destroys his family (and potential writing career) because he lets his addiction consume him. (If you ever wondered why King hates the Stanley Kubrick "Shining" film, the director's depiction of Jack is a big reason.)

Then there's "Pet Sematary," which is all about the primal fear any parent has of their child dying. The Creed family moves to rural Maine, in a house right next to a lethal road frequented by trailer trucks. After the family cat Church becomes roadkill, Dr. Louis Creed and neighbor Jud Crandall bury the cat in an ancient Mi'kmaq burial ground. Church returns, alive but worse for wear. When Louis' toddler son Gage is killed by another oncoming truck, he can't resist the temptation to bring his son back. If there's anything that could inspire a normal person to play Dr. Frankenstein, it'd be the chance to see their child again. Louis, though, pays the same price ol' Victor did.

"Pet Sematary" has spawned a handful of movies, the first (and best) being the 1989 adaptation of the novel, directed by Mary Lambert. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the movie 30 years later, Lambert revealed the creepy historical origins of the creepy painting above, and how it fits with the film's theme of parents grieving their dead children.