Pet Sematary Producers Wanted To Cut The Saddest Scene, But Stephen King Said No

When "Pet Sematary" was published in 1983, it came with a killer marketing hook: it was billed as the book that was so scary it even frightened its author, Stephen King. Whether or not that was true was immaterial; it was too good to ignore — Stephen King, the master of horror, had penned something that scared even him! To hear King tell it, which he has numerous times over the years, he found the book so disturbing — particularly its ultra-dark subject matter — that he stuffed it in a drawer, only to later pull it out to fill a contractual obligation. I'm a big Stephen King fan, and "Pet Sematary" is my favorite King novel. My first encounter with the material wasn't the book, though — it was Mary Lambert's 1989 film adaptation.

I was six in 1989, which is probably way too young to watch "Pet Sematary." But watch it I did, and folks, let me tell ya, it scared the bejesus out of me. The story is all about death, and death wasn't really a concept my six-year-old brain ever really considered. On top of that, a kid dies in the story, and if that kid could die, it meant I could die, too. I was traumatized. So I don't know if "Pet Sematary" really scared Stephen King, but it sure as hell scared me.

Lambert's film, which has a script penned by King himself, is pretty faithful to the book. In addition to being scary, the film, like the book, is rather bleak — there's not a lot of levity to be found in a story all about death and dying. And when it came to making the movie, Lambert actually had to deal with producers worrying that some of the material was just too sad to keep in the film. Thankfully, she had Stephen King in her corner.