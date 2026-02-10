Why Pirates Of The Caribbean Director Gore Verbinski Will Never Return To The Franchise
To this day, "Pirates of the Caribbean" remains Disney's only successful ride turned movie franchise, even though the studio has tried many times since then to replicate its popularity. That all goes back to director Gore Verbinski's 2003 surprise blockbuster hit "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl," with its sequels "Dead Man's Chest" and "At World's End" only earning even bigger returns at the box office. 20 years later, would Verbinski be willing to return to the property? Don't hold your breath.
In an interview with Screen Rant, Verbinski was promoting his new gonzo AI apocalypse movie "Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die" when he was asked about the chances of him calling the shots on another "Pirates" film (something that Disney is actively working on). However, Verbinski made it pretty darn clear that won't happen. As he put it:
"I wish them the best. I just don't have anything. I feel like I did three and, for me, it was a great opportunity to learn and to try something. I think we have to be at a place where the wheels are about to fall off. I think once you kind of know how to do something, it becomes less interesting or less dangerous. There's just so little time, and there are so many stories to tell."
Admittedly, stranger things have happened, but after directing three massive "Pirates" films in a short period of time, it seems that was enough for the filmmaker. In fact, Verbinski has admitted he was in "pure survival mode" by the time he helmed "At World's End," as the task of shooting that film back-to-back with "Dead Man's Chest" started catching up with him. It's not hard to see why he'd be reluctant to get back on that particular train.
Gore Verbinski has nothing more to say with Pirates of the Caribbean
The "Pirates of the Caribbean" movies have all been box office hits so far, making in excess of $4.5 billion worldwide combined. After Gore Verbinski left, Disney soldiered on with director Rob Marshall's "On Stranger Tides" in 2011 and helmers Joachim Rønning & Espen Sandberg's "Dead Men Tell No Tales" in 2017. Both were commercial hits, but critically, they didn't match Verbinski's installments.
Indeed, Verbinski's "Pirates" movies featured incredible visual effects, including arguably some of the best CGI of all time. He's since directed everything from "Rango" to "A Cure for Wellness," which just goes to show that his range extends well beyond franchise fare. Moreover, Verbinski has blamed video games for terrible CGI in modern tentpoles, so even if there was another "Pirates" story he wanted to tell, he probably wouldn't want to battle Disney behind the scenes about how to approach the film's visuals.
Disney, meanwhile, has developed various versions of "Pirates of the Caribbean 6" over the years, yet nothing has materialized so far. A lot of that has to do with the offscreen controversy surrounding the franchise's lead Johnny Depp (who, of course, plays Jack Sparrow). In 2024, though, a report claimed that Depp could return as Sparrow in "Pirates 6" after all, but that has yet to be made official.
Case in point: Another 2024 report suggested that the next "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie could be a total reboot. Basically, this project has no clear sense of direction right now, so whoever signs on to call the shots will have a lot to contend with. Verbinski clearly doesn't want that headache, and who could blame him?
