Why Pirates Of The Caribbean Director Gore Verbinski Will Never Return To The Franchise

To this day, "Pirates of the Caribbean" remains Disney's only successful ride turned movie franchise, even though the studio has tried many times since then to replicate its popularity. That all goes back to director Gore Verbinski's 2003 surprise blockbuster hit "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl," with its sequels "Dead Man's Chest" and "At World's End" only earning even bigger returns at the box office. 20 years later, would Verbinski be willing to return to the property? Don't hold your breath.

In an interview with Screen Rant, Verbinski was promoting his new gonzo AI apocalypse movie "Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die" when he was asked about the chances of him calling the shots on another "Pirates" film (something that Disney is actively working on). However, Verbinski made it pretty darn clear that won't happen. As he put it:

"I wish them the best. I just don't have anything. I feel like I did three and, for me, it was a great opportunity to learn and to try something. I think we have to be at a place where the wheels are about to fall off. I think once you kind of know how to do something, it becomes less interesting or less dangerous. There's just so little time, and there are so many stories to tell."

Admittedly, stranger things have happened, but after directing three massive "Pirates" films in a short period of time, it seems that was enough for the filmmaker. In fact, Verbinski has admitted he was in "pure survival mode" by the time he helmed "At World's End," as the task of shooting that film back-to-back with "Dead Man's Chest" started catching up with him. It's not hard to see why he'd be reluctant to get back on that particular train.