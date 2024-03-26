Disney's Next Pirates Of The Caribbean Movie Will Be A Total Reboot, Apparently

It's been nearly seven years since Jack Sparrow graced the silver screen in "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales." In the years since then, Disney has toyed with various versions of a sixth movie in the multi-billion-dollar franchise. Now, we have word from legendary producer Jarry Bruckheimer that the new movie, whatever it may be, will indeed be a reboot. So don't expect to see Johnny Depp or Orlando Bloom back in the saddle.

Speaking with Comicbook.com in honor of his upcoming film "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare," Bruckheimer was asked whether he believes we'll see "Top Gun 3" or "Pirates of the Caribbean 6" happen first. He didn't go into detail, but he did suggest that "Pirates" is looking to make a fresh start with the upcoming entry. Here's what he had to say about it:

"It's hard to tell. You don't know, you really don't know. You don't know how they come together. You just don't know. Because with 'Top Gun' you have an actor [Tom Cruise] who is iconic and brilliant. And how many movies he does before he does 'Top Gun,' I can't tell you. But we're gonna reboot 'Pirates,' so that is easier to put together because you don't have to wait for certain actors."

Tom Cruise is one of the busiest actors in Hollywood so yeah, "Top Gun 3" is tricky as they have to wait for his schedule to clear. A new "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie without Depp or the rest of the cast? That's easier to put together because Disney can just assemble a new cast (and a presumably cheaper cast at that) and cook up a fresh story that isn't anchored to everything that came before. Back in 2022, Bruckheimer revealed that Ted Elliott, who helped write 2003's "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl," had returned to work on a script for the new film.