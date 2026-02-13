What Is A Singularity Drive? Star Trek's Alternative To Warp Drives, Explained

Red alert! This article contains spoilers for episode 6 of "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy."

There's no time like a thousand years in the future to include massive additions to established "Star Trek" canon. After spending its first few episodes getting its sea legs under it, "Starfleet Academy" has now delivered back-to-back occasions involving some seriously impressive liberties taken with the overall franchise. Last week gave us a meaningful tribute to Avery Brooks' Benjamin Sisko from "Deep Space Nine," and while this week's installment is much more focused on the here and now, this adventure decided to expand significantly on what we thought we knew about "Trek" lore.

Episode 6, titled "Come, Let's Away," uses a fascinating quirk of continuity to launch us into an action-packed hour of "Starfleet Academy." During a joint training exercise between cadets of both the militant War College and the Academy proper, the mission centers on the derelict starship remains of the USS Miyazaki. This state-of-the-art vessel was once on the bleeding edge of innovation, boasting a fancy singularity drive that unfortunately led to its destruction (and the deaths of its entire crew) when things went awry. Now, it's used primarily as a training ground for the next generation of Starfleet officers — and a cautionary tale.

Those who know their "Star Trek" fundamentals should've had their ears perk up considerably, however. This isn't the first time that a singularity drive has appeared in the franchise before, but it is notable that this particular accident happened under Starfleet's watch. Once considered the most advanced tech in all of "Trek" and strictly the domain of factions like the Romulans, the singularity drive has finally made its way to the Federation. The future is officially now in "Starfleet Academy."