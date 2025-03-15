The Video Game That Influenced Star Trek: Picard Years Later

Back in the early 2000s, it looked like "Star Trek" was pretty much done for. After 9/11, as wars began, audiences weren't really in the mood for a sci-fi franchise about gentleness, peace, and diplomacy. The national mood was reflected in the failure of Stuart Baird's "Star Trek: Nemesis" in 2002, often called one of the worst in the franchise. Then "Star Trek: Enterprise" was canceled in 2005. It wouldn't be until 2009 that "Star Trek" would be revived, in the form of J.J. Abrams' rebooted feature film.

This time, however, "Star Trek" was faster, simpler, and more violent. Abrams' film was not about peace and diplomacy but trauma and revenge. The reboot set the tone for "Star Trek" for the next decade, ensuring that newer "Trek" projects were all about high-octane action and a little more rough-hewn.

Such an approach certainly seemed to be an influence on the 2010 video game "Star Trek Online," one of the most popular video games in the franchise's history. Although noncanonical, "Star Trek Online" took place back in the Prime "Star Trek" timeline, a few decades after the events of "Nemesis." In the game, peace between the Federation and the Klingon Empire had collapsed, and anathema to "Star Trek," war was raging. At the same time, the Borg returned, the Romulans attempted to get a battle fleet going, and multiple other antagonists appeared. Players served as captains aboard their own ships and assembled their own crews.

"Star Trek Online" featured new voice performances from literally dozens of "Star Trek" actors, lending the game an air of legitimacy. So when "Online" presented the world of "Star Trek" as an Abrams-like place of embattled violence, Trekkies kind of accepted the new tone. Not only that, but the makers of newer "Star Trek" TV shows eventually began to pay attention to the game, and they even started incorporating design elements from it into on-screen adventures.

One such element was the Enterprise-F, which made its debut in "Star Trek Online" before coming to "Picard."