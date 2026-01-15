Star Trek: Starfleet Academy's 'War College,' Explained By The Showrunners [Exclusive]

Spoilers for episodes 1-2 of "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" follow.

"Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" is about the first class of Starfleet cadets ever in the 32nd century (making the series the latest point in the chronological "Star Trek" timeline). The Federation continues to recover from the cataclysmic "Burn," which in the year 3069 saw most dilithium (matter used to power warp drives) — and starships powered by it — destroyed. With the Burn behind the galaxy, Starfleet Academy is back. But that's not the only school featured in the show: there is also a "War College."

In the second episode, Starfleet Academy Chancellor Nahla Ake (Holly Hunter) thanks that college for producing the soldiers who kept the Federation safe the last century. /Film's Jacob Hall spoke to "Starfleet Academy" showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau about their decision to bifurcate the schools like this. For Kurtzman, it was a matter of showing how the Federation has changed and is now changing again:

"The idea is obviously that they're emerging from the Burn, the era of the Burn and the era of the Burn, Starfleet was like, 'We just have to defend our borders. We really don't have time to do the mission of exploration that has so defined 'Star Trek' forever.' And now obviously because Discovery came, fixed that problem, the Federation is back on its feet, the Federation is returning to its old ethos, what do you do with the War College now when the job isn't just to defend your borders?"

"Starfleet Academy" episode 2 acknowledges this in a classroom scene, when an instructor explains that: "Comparative Xeno-Mythology was dropped from the curriculum 100 years ago, when Starfleet's emphasis shifted from understanding those with whom we share a universe to defending ourselves against them."