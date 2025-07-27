How Star Trek Explored Prejudice Without Breaking Gene Roddenberry's Biggest Rule

On "Star Trek," the bridge of the U.S.S. Enterprise is, by design, racially and ethnically diverse. Show creator Gene Roddenberry invented "Star Trek" partly as a reaction to the turbulent world of the mid-1960s, hoping to create a utopian counterpoint to the horrors of war he witnessed on the news every day. By Roddenberry's reasoning, the future would be better than the present, as war would be brought to an end thanks to a concerted effort on humanity's part to unite. There are no national or racial divisions in Roddenberry's future, just a multicultural crew working together in harmony. Roddenberry essentially listened to John Lennon's "Imagine" and imagined it.

"Star Trek" was infamously taken off the air in 1969 but became a hit in reruns, becoming a cult phenomenon in the early '70s. "Star Trek" conventions began to pop up in big cities, and Roddenberry would often appear in person to discuss the themes and stories of his groundbreaking sci-fi series. It was during these discussions that Roddenberry, nicknamed the Great Bird of the Galaxy, became obsessed with his own utopian, post-prejudice ideas. By the time he was creating "Star Trek: The Next Generation" in 1986, Roddenberry had a new rule for his writers: no interpersonal conflicts. Not only was prejudice a thing of the past, but so too was interoffice bickering. Every Starfleet officer would get along all the time, dammit. The creator would make everyone get along.

This, of course, frustrated writers who required interpersonal conflicts to construct compelling dramas. The "Roddenberry Rule" was a good idea for the real world, but death in a writers' room. Also, if humanity was rid of all their racial and national prejudices, how would the writers pen topical stories with prejudice as their theme? Prejudice still exists in the real world, after all, and it would help the writers to write stories directly about it.

"Star Trek" adopted a clever workaround: The prejudices were only toward aliens.