Why Star Trek: Starfleet Academy's Big Sisko Tribute Is So Much More Meaningful Than You Think

Set phasers to spoilers. This article discusses major plot details from episode 5 of "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy."

They did it; those sons of you-know-what's actually did it. Ever since one of the earliest trailers for "Starfleet Academy," Trekkies have anxiously waited to see how this new series would address one of the franchise's biggest mysteries of all. The unresolved fate of Benjamin Sisko (Avery Brooks) has loomed large over the canon in the years since "Deep Space Nine" came to a close in 1999. Now, in the most unexpected of ways, series co-showrunners Noga Landau and Alex Kurtzman have found a clever approach to address this loose plot thread — but without ever sacrificing the ambiguity or deeply-felt emotions of that storytelling choice.

In fact, episode 5 of "Starfleet Academy" (titled "Series Acclimation Mil") accomplishes this much more meaningfully than may be apparent at first blush. Through the ever-optimistic eyes of the holographic exchange student SAM (Kerrice Brooks), the series launches an investigation of sorts into the ultimate fate of Bajor's heroic Emissary. The hour begins with SAM making a plea to anyone "out there" to listen to her and understand her story, and ends with the familiar-sounding voice of Sisko (performed by Chiwetel Ejiofor) answering back. It's what goes down in between those two voiceovers, however, that makes this stand apart from everything else preceding it.

This episode is a tribute in more ways than one. As much as its main priority is honoring Avery Brooks as Sisko, who receives a touching title card in the end credits, it's simultaneously a coming-out party for Kerrice Brooks' SAM. By extension, it's also a celebration for all of us who hold "Deep Space Nine" and its themes of racial equity in such high regard.