A Crucial X-Men: The Animated Series Episode Took Influence From A David Lynch Movie

"X-Men: The Animated Series" essentially had three enduring villains: the Sentinels, Apocalypse, and Mister Sinister. (The X-Men's traditional nemesis, Magneto, was their ally more often than not and even joined the team in the revival "X-Men '97.")

Sinister (voiced by Chris Britton) was the overarching villain of "X-Men" season 2, just as the Sentinels had been for the first season. Distinguished by his pale white skin and shark-like teeth, Sinister is an immortal geneticist fixated on Darwinian evolution and creating the strongest mutants.

During the season, Sinister attacks the X-Men on multiple fronts. He abducts Cyclops (Norm Spencer) and Jean Grey (Catherine Disher) to harvest their DNA; he revives the late X-Men Morph (Ron Rubin), killed in the series' pilot episode, and brainwashes Morph to attack his friends; he also lures Professor X (Cedric Smith) and Magneto (David Hemblen) to the Savage Land, depriving the X-Men of their leader.

Yet it took until the show's penultimate episode for "X-Men" to elaborate on Sinister's origins. You can probably guess that "Sinister" isn't his birth name, and the episode "Descent" reveals indeed it wasn't. Once he was Nathaniel Essex, a 19th century scientist obsessed with pushing human evolution forward. Essex modified his own genes so his body would heal from any malady (even aging), and gladly embraced the people's dismissal of his experiments as "Sinister."

"Descent" is set almost entirely in the past, without any X-Men in sight. The one link to them is the episode's hero: Dr. James Xavier, an ancestor of Professor X. In "X-Men" story editor Eric Lewald's book, "Previously on X-Men: The Making of an Animated Series," he compares "Descent" to another story set in 19th century England following "freaks" and their exploitation: David Lynch's 1980 film "The Elephant Man."