X-Men: The Animated Series Originally Killed Off A Different Marvel Hero In The Pilot

Superhero cartoons grew up in 1992, which debuted both the superlative "Batman: The Animated Series" and "X-Men." The latter even killed off the shapeshifting superhero Morph (Ron Rubin) in its pilot, "Night of the Sentinels," to show the X-Men's battles had life or death stakes. Compare the 1980s cartoon "The Transformers," which had to wait for a movie spin-off to kill Optimus Prime.

Morph, loosely based on the obscure X-Men character Changeling, was an unexpected choice to appear at all in animation. That's because he wasn't the first choice for the X-Men's casualty. In earlier drafts, Thunderbird/John Proudstar was who died fighting the Sentinels, as "X-Men" story editor Eric Lewald explained in his book, "Previously on X-Men: The Making of an Animated Series."

That was a choice with comic history behind it; Thunderbird died in "X-Men" #95, the second issue of writer Chris Claremont's titanic 16-year run on "X-Men." The cartoon would essentially be pulling the same trick "X-Men" #95 had back in 1975, i.e. killing one of the main cast to offer real stakes. So, why not adapt Thunderbird's death, too?

Because, as Lewald's book explained, someone on the production suggested that killing off the one Native American character would be in bad taste. So, with help from series director (and walking Marvel encyclopedia) Larry Houston, Lewald picked another long dead X-Man, Changeling (renamed "Morph" because DC's character Beast Boy had taken the name Changeling).

"I liked [Morph] far better for the part since Thunderbird was an angry tough-guy, too much like Wolverine," Lewald wrote. Whereas Wolverine called the good-humored Morph "the only one who could make [him] laugh," presumably his friendship with Thunderbird would've been birds of a feather. Funnily enough, that overlap with Wolverine is what did Thunderbird in back in the day.