Before Jason And Leatherface, Another Horror Icon Led His Own Strange TV Series

It wasn't all that long ago it felt like legendary slashers were having a huge revival on the big screen. "Halloween" (2018) was a smash hit that kicked off a whole new trilogy for Michael Myers. "Child's Play" got a remake in 2019. Netflix even gave "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" an extremely bloody legacy sequel in 2022. Now, though? Leatherface, as well as several other slasher icons, are making the jump to the small screen.

Last summer, it was revealed that several parties were in the mix for the "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" rights. The dust has firmly settled, and A24 has emerged as the winner. It's wasting no time getting to work bringing Leatherface back, either. According to Deadline, JT Mollner ("Strange Darling") is heading up a "Texas Chainsaw" TV show for A24, with Glen Powell ("The Running Man") also producing. Plot details are under wraps and no network or streamer is attached yet but, interestingly enough, the studio is also said to have a movie in the works in addition to the series.

In any case, it means yet another famed slasher is headed to TV. Not only is this happening as we speak, but A24 is also bringing "Crystal Lake" to Peacock based on the "Friday the 13th" franchise. But decades before Leatherface and Jason Voorhees made their mark on the world of television, another legendary slasher had a TV show. The killer in question was none other than Freddy Krueger, and the show was "Freddy's Nightmares."