MTV's Underrated Scream TV Series Features A Beloved Reacher Star

The future of "Scream" is in a bizarre place right now. The upcoming seventh installment of the popular slasher franchise is weirdly moving forward without Melissa Barerra, the lead final girl of the previous two films, in addition to bringing just about every series alumni back into the fold (even the dead characters). The last time this franchise was in such an unpredictable state was in the early 2010s after the release of "Scream 4."

In 2011, Wes Craven returned to helm the fourth installment, which still remains one of its best. Unfortunately, "Scream 4" would also be the last feature the horror maestro directed before his death in 2015. We all know now that "Scream" would return over a decade later with the Radio Silence-directed duology, but in the interim, fans pondered whether Craven was even interested in making another movie. As rumors and speculation kept circulating, the only source of news that confirmed a return to the world of "Scream" came from the folks at MTV. The slasher franchise, like a lot of horror titles, was making the leap from film to television — albeit without Craven's direct involvement beyond an executive producer credit.

"Scream: The Series" premiered on MTV in 2015 to mixed reviews from critics and an even harsher reception from fans. When the show first started, it was more of a traditional teen drama with a slasher skin over it. That first season is pretty rough around the edges, as it's still trying to navigate its dual identities. Thankfully, the second season presents a much more confident show that becomes a worthy successor to the film series.

MTV's "Scream" follows the same pattern of the first film where a masked killer stalks and murders a group of high school kids. The most notable presence of the young ensemble, however, is a face that fans of Prime Video's "Reacher" will recognize right off the bat.