Melissa Barrera's Scream 7 Firing Was 'Unfair And Upsetting,' Says Hayden Panettiere

The future of the "Scream" franchise may be looking pretty shaky right about now, but at least the stars of the franchise are there to support one another. "Scream VI" star Melissa Barrera was fired from the upcoming "Scream 7" by Spyglass Entertainment in November 2023 after she posted on social media that Gaza was "being treated like a concentration camp" in the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, and that its citizens were being subject to "genocide." Spyglass deemed her comments "antisemitic," citing a zero-tolerance policy on "false references to genocide." The statement was widely challenged at the time, and this week the International Court of Justice ordered Israel to take immediate measures to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza.

Shortly after the news of Barrera's firing broke, fans learned that "Scream 6" favorite Jenna Ortega would also not be returning for the sequel, though she had dropped out during the summer due to scheduling conflicts. Director Christopher Landon revealed that he had also thrown in the towel on what he called a "nightmare job," dropping out of "Scream 7" and exiting the franchise. With two of its major stars out of the picture and no director, things are looking grim for the future of "Scream 7."

While the franchise might not be looking too great, at least it sounds like Barrera herself is doing alright in the aftermath. She certainly has the support of co-star Hayden Panettiere, who played the fan-favorite character Kirby in "Scream 4" and "Scream VI."