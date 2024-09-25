One Of 2024's Best Horror Performances Almost Didn't Happen

On "The Business," Mollner — appearing with his producer Roy Lee of Spooky Pictures — discussed how "Strange Darling" came to be. Some context: Mollner had only made one feature film before, the low budget 2016 Western "Outlaws and Angels." After that, "Strange Darling" took six years to get off the ground. Mollner had help from Lee and fellow producer Steven Schneider, who found it a home at Miramax.

Then Mollner and his crew started shooting "Strange Darling," and Miramax hated the dailies, so much so they stopped the production after only two days. "We hate everything you're sending us, we're not enjoying this at all, and we're not sure if this is going to work," the financiers said, according to Mollner, who says it came down to "different taste." The director never lost confidence that the movie would be "special," but he knew this was bad news and possibly game over. "If we get shut down now, I doubt anybody will ever give me another opportunity to make a movie."

Production remained paused for a week, during which Lee and Schneider stepped into Mollner's (and Fitzgerald's) court. Lee is the one who revealed on The Business that Miramax wanted Fitzgerald out, and how he had to fight for her. "They wanted to recast, and I was like, 'We can not recast this movie.' Plus, I also knew if we were going to recast, and shut down for that, it would take weeks and there was a good chance we would have never gotten back up and running again." Lee ultimately had to lean on then Miramax CEO Bill Block, who came down on his side and gave "Strange Darling" its greenlight back.

"I felt like I was directing for my life," Mollner said of the resumed shoot. Once the production wrapped, the naysayers at Miramax were still unconvinced by the footage. So, Mollner again went to Block and requested a test screening. Once the film "brought the house down" to an audience of 350, Block went a step further in his support and gave Mollner the final cut. "The movie you're seeing in theaters all over the country is the movie I wanted it to be."