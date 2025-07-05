Brad Pitt Appeared In A Forgotten Horror TV Series Before His Rise To Fame

Some of Hollywood's biggest stars cut their teeth in the horror genre, and Brad Pitt is no different. His early years saw him appear in various supporting roles for film and television, with projects like the slasher "Cutting Class" among his spookier offerings. Not only that, but the actor also appeared in an episode of "Freddy's Nightmares," aka the television spin-off of Wes Craven's "A Nightmare on Elm Street" franchise — and it's one of the more experimental outings in the series.

"Freddy's Nightmares" is an anthology series that sees the dream-haunting demon, Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund), mostly serve as the host, as opposed to the slayer ... though some episodes turn him loose on some unsuspecting victims. That said, the tales of terror all take place in Freddy's main haunting hotspot, Springwood, proving that the residents have more to fear than a knife-gloved, maniacal menace who preys on the local youth.

The episode starring Pitt is called "Black Tickets," which combines romance and horror to tell a story about young love gone awry. With that in mind, let's find out what it's all about and why it doesn't quite work, despite its admirable qualities.