Landman Star Jacob Lofland Was Surprised By One Season 2 Death

This post contains spoilers for "Landman."

Season 3 of "Landman" ended with Jacob Lofland's Cooper Norris essentially beating a man to death. That came as quite a shock to us, the viewers, given the character's otherwise laid-back, gentle nature. What's more, it surprised Lofland himself, who told The Hollywood Reporter he didn't see the death coming at all.

"Landman," the show inspired by a podcast covering the Texas oil boom, has become a big hit for Paramount+ and creators Christian Wallace and Taylor Sheridan. It's easy to see why, given Billy Bob Thornton's commanding performance as oil man Tommy Norris, which, when mixed with the Sheridan magic that turned "Yellowstone" and its various spin-offs into mega-hits, makes for unmissable TV. But that's not all that makes the show so compelling.

Lofland brings a quiet power to the role of Tommy's son Cooper Norris, and has been one of the most subtly consistent elements of "Landman." Given the actor's relative lack of exposure, his performance likely came as somewhat of a revelation to many viewers, most of whom surely missed Lofland's small but important role in "Joker 2" and his similarly brief appearance in Civil War drama "Free State of Jones." The 29-year-old has continued to surprise as the show has gone on, holding his own against bona fide legends in Thornton and season 2 addition, Sam Elliott, who plays his grandfather T.L. Norris. It seems Lofland himself has been surprised, too — not by his own talents but by the storylines Sheridan keeps throwing his way. The most shocking example of this, according to the actor, came in the season 2 finale.