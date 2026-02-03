I've Seen Every Major 2025 Horror Movie And Here's Where The Genre Is Going Next

2025 was a banner year for horror, as evidenced by more than just Ryan Coogler's "Sinners" setting a new record for most Oscar nominations. "Weapons" star Amy Madigan also nabbed a nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Aunt Gladys, Guillermo del Toro had a strong showing thanks to "Frankenstein," and the Norwegian independent body horror film, "The Ugly Stepsister," scored an Oscar nod for Best Makeup and Hairstyling. But as any horror fan worth their salt already knows, mainstream approval from major awards bodies is not required for a film within the genre to become downright iconic.

The best horror movies of 2025 really run the gamut, with films like "28 Years Later" examining the rot of British masculinity, "Final Destination Bloodlines" reminding the world that facing our mortality can be some of the most fun you can have in a movie theater, "Good Boy" proving that we as human beings do not deserve dogs, and "Companion" delivering a techno-horror cautionary tale for anyone who thinks the government should provide state-issued robot girlfriends.

It was also a year that marked a pretty significant shift in the types of horror movies that broke out of containment and became crossover success stories. The 2010s and the start of the 2020s have been dominated by horror films that prioritize internal struggle — centering on themes of trauma, inherited grief, deeply-seated mental anguish, a loss of autonomy, and fighting inner monstrosity. Of course, there are always exceptions that prove the rule, but after Ari Aster's explosive success with "Hereditary" in 2018, it seemed as if studios and viewers alike were chasing that high.

But last year, horror movies proved that the genre is heading into a different direction, and we should all be excited about where we're going next.