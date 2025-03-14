The Scariest Thing About The New Horror Movie Borderline Is How Much You'll Laugh

It'd be easy to mistake "Borderline" as nothing more than an odd, sometimes screwball comedy with bits of graphic violence thrown in for good fun, but Warden's script is downright fascinating in the way it plays with spectator conjectures about the characters, and what it leaves out to force us to project those assumptions onto them. We learn that Paul experienced a traumatic event during one of Sofia's concerts, and it's implied but never confirmed that this is what caused him to have a detachment from reality. But we don't know much more than that. There's no way for us to know if this event was what truly broke him, or if he was broken long before. We know that when he shows up on Sofia's doorstep for the first time in the film, it is not the first time he's shown up there as he and her security guard are not only on a first name basis, but Bell seems to already know that the best course of action is to validate Paul's mistaken belief systems. He shows us time and time again that he is a formidable threat, but no one seems to take his presence seriously until it's too late. Is this commentary on how little we invest in men's mental health or how unserious the 1990s was as a decade regarding the safety of famous women? "Borderline" doesn't give us easy answers, which may frustrate some, but provides plenty of space for discourse.

It's also easy to immediately root for Sofia, not only because she's Samara Weaving (and everybody loves Samara Weaving!) but also because her existence as a beautiful, blonde, white woman tends to garner implicit sympathy (learn about missing white woman syndrome, if you're not already familiar). Even after we learn that Sofia's newfound relationship with an NBA player named Rhodes (the always fantastic Jimmie Fails) was initially organized as a publicity stunt and that she's so rich she has never felt the need to learn where the circuit breaker is in her own home, we still root for her. In any other movie, a character like Sofia would be "unlikable," but what makes "Borderline" such a smart story is that it serves as a reminder that there's no such thing as a perfect victim, and even "unlikable" people deserve to be spared from the emotional (and physical) terrorism that comes from a fan like Paul too.

"Borderline" allows Nicholson and Weaving to make a feast out of their characters (especially Nicholson), but the script is a comedy of errors that wreaks havoc on all involved. When you're too busy laughing to pay attention to the danger Paul presents, it's no surprise why he's able to get away with as much as he has.