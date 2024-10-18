Yes, There's A Reason That One Smile 2 Character Looks So Similar To A Hollywood Legend

This article contains mild spoilers for "Smile 2."

In Parker Finn's new horror film "Smile 2," Naomi Scott plays Skye Riley, a pop star poised to launch a world tour and in the midst of stressful rehearsals and press events. A lot is riding on the tour, as Skye only recently left rehab after a bout of intense cocaine addiction and alcoholism. She is also still traumatized from a recent drugged-up car accident, one that left her with a pain in her back, a scar on her belly, and a dead boyfriend. During this whirlwind of pain, guilt, and public activity, Skye accumulates a parasitic demon, one that appears to her as people she knows ... and they're always smiling.

The "Smile" demon has a peculiar modus operandi. It lives inside its host, driving them crazy and feeding off their negativity and trauma. After about a week, the demon forces its host to kill themselves in front of a witness. The witness is so traumatized by seeing a suicide that the demon transfers to them, and so on.

During a rather mortifying scene in "Smile 2," Skye gets up on stage at a charity event to give an important but bland presentation about how music can inspire disadvantaged youth. Already stalked by a demon, and overwhelmed by the tour, Skye kind of breaks down, confessing that her life isn't hunky-dory and that she doesn't feel confident enough to be touring. She accidentally announces that her dead boyfriend, Paul, might be there.

And then ... Paul is there. She sees him smiling from the audience. He walks slowly toward her, his creepy grin unmoving. It is the demon. No one else can see him.

If Paul's creepy grin looks familiar, know that he was played by Ray Nicholson, the son of Hollywood legend Jack Nicholson.