This Is The Scariest Horror Movie Of 2025, But Not For The Reasons You'd Think

I was already familiar with Kris Collins and Celina Myers; they're both talented, wildly popular TikTok creators whose content the For You Page correctly flagged as my kind of way to waste time on my phone. I'm not parasocially attached to them the way their core fandom is (just take a look at the comment sections of their videos and you'll get what I mean), but I genuinely hoped their feature-length collaboration would prevail. Social media stars face an unfair stigma; there's this idea that if your fame wasn't earned through "traditional" channels, your talent is somehow suspect. But Collins and Myers have long proved their comedic and creative chops in short-form content, and I was rooting for their debut feature to succeed.

The trio plays versions of themselves in the film, sticking to the personas that made them famous. It's a clever meta move in theory — staying authentic, giving fans what they love — but it ultimately derails the film. Like every haunted house story, much of the early runtime is spent on character-building: the group joking around, bickering, and bonding. But unless you already have an established "relationship" with these creators, the film's attempt to humanize them falls flat because nothing feels real, even in the "natural" moments.

Every line and every interaction has the preternatural glaze of content scripting — not screenwriting, but comment-section-driven calibration. Years of fan replies and algorithmic survival have taught these performers how to sound relatable and how to phrase things for maximum engagement without stoking the ire that leads to becoming the internet's "main character" of the day. They've even perfected how to manipulate their faces into a reaction worthy of a thumbnail. The way they communicate, even during the "raw" moments, doesn't resemble instinctual behavior, but performance optimized for virality. Watching it play out in long-form, without the quick, forgiving scroll of TikTok, is strangely unsettling and philosophically harrowing.

You can almost see the internal calculation happening: "How do I phrase this in the most broadly palatable, least alienating, favorable way possible?" Even offhand comments sound massaged, preemptively softened, and tailored for wide appeal. It creates a bizarre dissonance: performers trying to seem real, yet clearly operating in a space where realness has been sanded down by years of endless feedback loops. The result isn't just a lack of authenticity — it's an overproduced version of verisimilitude that's been beta-tested into oblivion.

And the most perilous thing is that it seems so second-nature at this point that I don't know if they're even aware that they're doing it.