The Most Underrated Horror Movie Of 2025 Has Better Make-Up Effects Than You Realize

When makeup designer Anne Cathrine Sauerberg and and special effects makeup artist Thomas Foldberg signed on to Emilie Blichfeldt's "The Ugly Stepsister," not even their wildest fantasies included being shortlisted for a Best Makeup & Hairstyling Oscar. Mainstream awards shows notoriously overlook accomplishments in horror and other genre films, but smash-hits like Coralie Fargeat's "The Substance" seem to be opening Oscar doors for carnage in cinema. "The Ugly Stepsister" is most certainly one of the strongest benefactors.

Inspired by the original fairy tale by Charles Perrault but embracing the gruesomeness of the Brothers Grimm version, "The Ugly Stepsister" is a shift in the protagonist's perspective. As I noted in my review after its screening at the Overlook Film Festival, "Pop culture has elected to depict Cinderella's stepsisters as horrible people, but was that truly the case? Or were they, like Cinderella herself, battling a misogynistic world, choosing to fixate on their hearts' wishes (by dreaming of something better), and willing to do whatever it takes to find love and financial security for their family?"

"The Ugly Stepsister" was one of the best horror films of 2025, and a large part of its effectiveness lies in its makeup design and execution. "Emilie was so extremely well-prepared, so for me, it was like a swimming pool of ideas that I could just pick and choose and put together how I wanted it," Sauerberg says. "The beauty and the dirt and the gore together were so inspirational." The combination of prosthetics, beauty makeup, and wigs — and, of course, the gore — displayed the excellence of the craft across the board. "The Ugly Stepsister" deserves all the praise it's received, because some of the best work went unnoticed.